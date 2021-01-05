Anantapur Woman Gets Husband Killed By Lover

Anantapur police have arrested a woman who allegedly got her husband killed by her paramour. The incident took place in Gooty RS of Anantapur. Police also apprehended her paramour who was the friend of the deceased.

Going into the details, Ashok and Yogi have been working in a leather shop and are good friends. They have been working as painters. Yogi used to visit Ashok's house very often and he came in contact with Venkata Lakshmi, the wife of Ashok, which developed into an illegal affair. When Ashok came to know about the illicit affair of Yogi and Venkata Lakshmi, he warned his wife and Ashok to put a stop to it. But the woman and paramour, instead of heeding the warning, killed him who was an obstruction for their illegal affair.

On Sunday night, Yogi and Venkata Lakshmi hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ashok. Yogi met Ashok near Local ZPS High school on Sunday night. According to the police, Ashok made Yogi drink liquor and Yogi allegedly stabbed his friend to death. The locals who have seen the dead body of Ashok informed police. On receipt of information, police reached the spot. CI Ramu and SI Gopaludu reached the scene of crime and examined. They registered a case against Yogi and Venkata Lakshmi based on the complaint filed by the mother of Ashok. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Yogi and Ashok's wife Venkata Laskhmi are in an illicit relationship.