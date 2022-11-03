AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, condoled the kin of the victims who died due after a live electricity wire snapped and fell on the tractor they were traveling in on Wednesday afternoon, at Dargah Honnur village in Bommanahal Mandal of Anantapur district. Four farm workers, all women, died and three others sustained injuries after an 11 KV live wire snapped and fell on a tractor.

The Chief Minister on Friday directed the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) officials to conduct a thorough audit of all the DISCOMs under its purview and complete the process within two weeks. He instructed the authorities to conduct a comprehensive study and take appropriate action against those found negligent.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and also directed the authorities to take all steps to ensure better treatment of those injured. APSPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

A committee, headed by the chief general manager (P&MM) DV Chalapathi, with chief general manager (O&M) K Guravaiah and Vigilance Inspector (Anantapur) M Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, was constituted to conduct a field-level inspection and submit a report.

