Anantapur TDP Leader Abuses Woman Who Filed Complaint Against Him, Video Viral

The abusive comments made by Telugu Desam Party's official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram during a press conference have created a lot of ruckus in Andhra Pradesh. People of the state have expressed their anguish over the TDP leaders for making such derogatory comments against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh police arrested Telugu Desam Party's official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram on Wednesday night over his objectionable statements against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was arrested in connection with a case registered against him at the Governorpet police station. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 505 (public mischief), 353 (deter a public servant from discharge of duty), and 504 (provoking breach of the peace), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Now, one more video has surfaced on Saturday, in which TDP leader Prakash Naidu could be seen abusing a woman. The incident took place at A. Kondapuram, Putluru Mandal in Anantapur district. The victims had recently complained that Somasekhar Naidu, the brother of Prakash Naidu tried to kill them by ramming his car into them. After the victim raised a complaint, a few members close to Prakash Naidu went to the victim's house and threatened the woman. They questioned her as to how dare she files a case against him. Currently, a video related to the incident has gone viral.