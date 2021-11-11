ANANTAPUR: District Superintendent of Police (SP) K Fakkirappa clarified on Thursday, that the students of the Sri Sai Baba National Degree College (SSBN) here were not lathicharged on November 8th, as per the news doing the rounds.

Speaking to the media at the Police Headquarters he said that there were suspicions that some of the anti-social elements in the disguise of students deliberately attacked the students with stones.

The student Jayalakshmi had also clarified that she was hit by a stone and injured, and not due to the lathicharge.

The SP said they were investigating the incident in-depth to check who were at the grounds at that time. SP Fakkirappa also urged the people to refrain from propagating lies and staging dharnas and creating unrest in the society.

On Wednesday State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh expressed his ire over a section of people who were spreading false propaganda on the college incident in Anantapur. He said that in the guise of student union leaders, a section of goons were trying to create a ruckus, he alleged. Some of these elements were said to have joined the student dharna and thrown stones at the police which led to the student getting injured. He explained that the police were trying to control the situation.

Some political parties were spreading false propaganda about this, and that some media houses were supporting them in this fake propaganda, Adimulapu Suresh stated. An attempt is being made to mislead the parents of the students. We strongly condemn the attack on the student. The Minister said the victim was telling the students that the police had not lathicharged her and was injured in the stone attack by these anti-social elements.

Also Read: AP Govt Not Forcefully Taking Over Any Aided Schools: Adimulapu Suresh

Also Read: Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku: AP Govt to Start House Registrations From Nov 15