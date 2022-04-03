Anantapur: Royal Enfield Bike Catches Fire During Puja Ceremony

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, a new Royal Enfield (Bullet) motorbike suddenly caught fire even as the owner was performing pooja in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place at Kasapruam in Guntakal mandal on Sunday. As per reports, the bike was engulfed in flames after the biker parked it before the Kasapuram Anjaneya Swamy temple to perform a pooja. The bike suddenly caught fire and exploded with a loud noise. Several people who were near the temple were shocked to see the huge fire emit from the bike. The fire was immediately doused by the people around the place.

A video of the explosion caught on camera is doing rounds on social media.

