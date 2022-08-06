Anantapur: Narayana College Lecturer Ends Life, Leaves Heart-wrenching Suicide Note

A woman who was working as a physics lecturer at Narayana College in Anantapur town committed suicide by running in front of a train on Saturday. The woman was identified as Pratyusha (26). According to the railway police, Pratyusha's parents in their complaint mentioned that she used to suffer from stomach pain often and might have committed suicide due to her health issues.

Pratyusha went to the college in the morning and took permission from the management. She reached the railway station near Guddam and committed suicide by running in front of a freight train. Railway SI Balaji Naik said that they have found a suicide note in the woman's bag and recovered a letter in which she had written that no one was responsible for her death. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.