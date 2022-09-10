Anantapur: JNTU Strips 30 Engineering Colleges of Recognition

A committee monitored the basic facilities in the affiliated engineering colleges that fall under Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University Anantapur. The university has appointed fact-finding committees to look into the status and facilities of the college, student-faculty ratio, condition of the college campus, playground, library, and other basic amenities. Every year, engineering colleges are monitored by fact-finding committees before granting affiliation.

Based on the recommendation of the committee, there will be clarity on how many engineering seats should be allotted to which college. The fact-finding committee consists of university professors and associate professors as members.

A total of 98 engineering colleges in Rayalaseema and Nellore districts under JNTU (A) have an affiliation. Admissions will be made in only the 68 engineering colleges in the academic year 2022-23. Admissions to the remaining 30 engineering colleges have been stopped. The affiliation has been stopped to a few colleges as they have inexperienced teaching staff, inadequate facilities, failure to create infrastructure, and no placements.

