AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains that lashed the Anantapur district. At a review meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the relief measures and steps being taken.

The Chief Minister instructed the district authorities to ensure that the official machinery stands by the people in affected areas.

Asking the officials to pay immediate financial aid of Rs 2000 to each affected family, the CM also directed them to distribute rice, dal, palmolein oil, onions, and potatoes to all affected families.

The official machinery should assess the loss immediately after the rains recede, he said, suggesting that compensation for crop loss should be provided to the farmers quickly.

Triggered by the heavy rains Anantapur town was flooded since Tuesday. Around12 colonies in the city and five colonies in Rudrampet panchayat, were flooded with water from lakes and hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes. Affected people were relocated to temporary relief camps built at a nearby government school and temple by local officials.

NDRF and SDRF forces helped people stranded in flood-affected colonies to safety with help of rubber dinghies. Anantapur police along with SP Fakirappa participated in the rescue operations and relocated people affected to safer areas.

