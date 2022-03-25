Anantapur: Fan Dies Watching RRR Benefit Show in Theatre

ANANTAPUR: The much-awaited film by SS Rajamouli- RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was released on Friday to packed theatres across the globe. With the hype and considerable excitement generated by RRR, the movie seems to have promised tons of entertainment.

Apart from the action and success of the film, a piece of tragic news was reported from the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, when a fan died while watching the RRR movie.

As per reports, a large number of fans had gathered to watch the RRR benefit show. A person named Obulesu (30) who was watching the film had a massive heart attack while watching the film. He is said to have died on the way while being taken to the hospital by his friends. He was declared ’brought dead’ by the doctors. It is not clear whether he was a Ram Charan or Jr NTRs fan, but his death left a pall of gloom among his friends after their RRR outing date turned out to be a tragic event and would be remembered for posterity.

Apparently, Obulesu was filming the movie during the show when he suffered a heart attack. Further details about the man are awaited...

Also Read: RRR Movie Review, Rating: Watch it for Rajamouli's Sheer Brilliance