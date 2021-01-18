Anantapur DC Rubbishes False Reports On Kadiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

Anantapur District Collector in-charge Dr. Siri has clarified that they are not going to remove the sacrificial altar of the Kadiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple which has a history of thousands of years. Siri further warned that they are not going to tolerate anyone who is spreading false news and strict action will be taken against them.

Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is one of the most popular temples in Andhra Pradesh state. According to the Hindu mythology, the idol of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy emerged from the roots of Kadiri tree to kill Hiranyakashyap.

In the last few month, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed more than 40 major cases of attacks on Hindu temples, where attackers destroyed idols and desecrated the holy sites. Few days ago, Andhra Pradesh State police chief Gautam Sawang said that 21 people belonging to TDP and BJP have been identified and 15 of them were arrested as they have been involved in the desecration of temple idol cases and false propaganda on social media.