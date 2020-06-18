ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur court rejected the bail plea of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy on Thursday and gave them to police custody for two days.

The duo was arrested in the forgery case pertaining to their Diwakar Travels Company. Prisoner’s Transit (PT) warrant has been issued in five cases against them. Meanwhile, JC Diwakar Reddy's close aide Chavva Gopal Reddy has been grilled by police pertaining to illegal registrations of 154 buses and lorries.



Online bail pleas were filed for them on Monday. They are currently lodged in Kadapa jail.

Anantapur court had remanded JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy to 14 days judicial custody, who were arrested on allegations of cheating the transport department by creating fake documents.

JC Prabhakar Reddy is facing charges of tampering with vehicle registration rules and creating fake documents. He is also accused of selling BS-III vehicles after registering them in the name of BS-IV using fake documents during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. About 154 vehicles have been registered in this manner in Nagaland by creating fake documents.