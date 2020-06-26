ANANTAPUR: An Anantapur Court on Friday extended the judicial remand of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy till July 1. Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith Reddy, who are currently in Kadapa Central Jail, were produced before the court through videoconferencing. After hearing the arguments the court extended their remand till July 1.

Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmit Reddy are facing criminal charges of violating the vehicle registration rules for lorry trailers and forging documents. Prabhakar Reddy is also accused of producing fake insurance certificates.

On the other hand, the lawyers representing JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son filed a bail plea in the court. However, the court has adjourned the hearing to June 29.

Meanwhile, the Tadipatri police have also filed a petition in Guthy court seeking permission to take JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son into their custody for further questioning regarding the cases registered against the two.

