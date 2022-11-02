Anantapur:Four Workers Electrocuted To Death Near Bommanahal

Anantapur: In a tragic accident four daily wage workers were electrocuted after the tractor they were traveling in came into contact with live electric wires that were hanging loose and were killed instantaneously, on Wednesday afternoon. Three of them are stated to be in serious condition and were admitted to a hospital near Bellary.

The incident took place at Dargha Honnur village in Bommanahal Mandal in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The agricultural workers were said to be harvesting castor crops. As it was raining they stopped work and eight of them were returning home when the live electric wires fell on them resulting in their instantaneous death. The deceased were identified as Sankaramma, Lakshmi, Sarojamma and Vandrakka.

One per person died while undergoing treatment taking the toll to five.

The relatives of the deceased were seen crying inconsolably near the bodies and a pall of gloom descended on the village. Their deaths sparked anger among the villagers against the Electricity department officials for alleged negligence. They said that the wires were hanging loose for a long time, but the officials paid no heed to their requests to fix them and resulting in the farm hands' death. Police filed a case and are investigating the matter.

Rayadurgam YSRCP MLA and Government Chief Whip Kapu Ramchandrareddy expressed grief over the death of the women and assured the kin of the deceased and injured all support from the AP Government.

