Pydivada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday distributed 1.25 lakh house site pattas to beneficiaries at Pydivada Agraharam of Sabbavaram Mandal after unveiling the statue of YSR and inspected the Jagananna colony and model house.

Addressing the public gathering, the Chief Minister stated that the government had decided to hand over house site pattas to beneficiaries 16 months ago, but distribution got delayed by 489 days because of a plea in the High Court. Apart from 1.25 lakh houses sites in urban areas, another 1.7 lakh sites in rural areas are being distributed along with permission for house construction, he said adding that a total of 21.2 lakh houses will be constructed including the 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses.

10,228 houses will be constructed in the YSR Jagananna Colony

The Chief MInister said that 10,228 houses will be constructed in the YSR Jagananna Colony, where the state government will bear the expenditure for developing all the necessary infrastructure. He added that so far 30.70 lakh house site pattas have been distributed across the state in which construction of 15.60 lakh houses had commenced. Further, he announced that house sites will be sanctioned to all eligible beneficiaries upon submitting their applications to the village/ward secretariat.

The opposition is unable to digest the good happenings in the State and thus approached Court to stall the housing projects, he said. Under the project, the government will be handing over an asset of Rs 10 lakh to each family, he said the State GDP will be increased as it would create more man-days and employment in the construction sector. He stated that the government is spending almost Rs 55,000 crore on this initiative of which Rs 35,000 crore for land procurement and Rs 32,000 crore to provide infrastructure facilities.

Chandrababu Naidu couldn’t even complete the construction of five lakh houses

Drawing a comparison with the previous government, he said that Chandrababu Naidu couldn’t even complete the construction of five lakh houses, while the current government had embarked on constructing 31 lakh houses. He recalled that during 2014-19, Chandrababu as a Chief Minister constructed a palace in Hyderabad abandoning the poor in the State, while he who was the Leader of the Opposition had set up a residence in Thadepalli. He said that the opposition had also objected to the distribution of house sites to the poor in Amaravati citing demographic imbalance.

Terming the opposition and a section of media as the 'Gang of Four', the Chief Minister recalled the hurdles created in the last three years to hold back the good governance reaching the people. He said that the gang had also objected to making Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital and Kurnool as Judicial Capital, adding that they couldn’t withstand any good, including English medium in government schools, banks providing loans, or even if the Centre grants funds. The Chief Minister made it clear that he would not compromise on doing good for the poor despite hurdles.

Ministers Peedika Rajannadora, Budi Muthyalanayudu, Botsa Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh, Jogi Ramesh, Gudivada Amarnath, Vidadala Rajani, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and other public representatives were present at the event.

