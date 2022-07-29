Anakapalli: 7 Engineering Students Drown At Pudimadaka Beach

Anakapalli: In a tragic incident, a student drowned while swimming with his friends on Pudimadaka beach in Anakapalli district on Friday evening. Five students are still missing and another student is in critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital.

According to Additional Sub Inspector M. Venkata Rao, a group of 15 friends from DIET Engineering College, Anakapalli went to Pudimadaka beach on Friday. While they were playing in the waters, seven of them were pulled by strong waves and drowned in the sea.

After receiving the information, rescue operations were conducted by the coast guard immediately to save the drowned. Unfortunately, the body of one student, Gudivada Pavan Kumar was found in the waters. Expert swimmers with the help of marine and coast guard have launched rescue operations to trace the missing students, the Police said.

Police are yet to trace five more students - K Jagadish, S Yashwanth, B Sathish, B Ganesh and Chandu. Expert swimmers with the help of marine and coast guard have launched rescue operations to trace the missing students.

