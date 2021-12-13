An Andhra man settled in China as a Yoga guru made it to the Guinness Book of World Records recently for a yoga feat. As per reports, Konathala Vijay who was born in Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district is a renowned yoga teacher in China. He earned himself a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for performing the Vakrasana for 2.32 minutes nonstop, on August 4 in Zhenzhou province.

Vijay learned yoga while still studying. He later learned several dance forms and after mastering these dance skills he worked as an instructor. After working in many countries and he finally settled in China and is imparting training in dance and yoga there.

Incidentally, Vijay's wife Jyothi was also inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records a few months ago. She set a world record by doing yogasanas during her full-term completion of pregnancy.

Guinness Book of World Record officials says that both the spouses having a place in the world records is a remarkable feat, that too for yogic postures. Speaking to Sakshi, Vijay said that though there are many masters in martial arts like kung fu and karate in China with stiff competition, he has earned a place for himself here and also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for yogasanas was even more gratifying.

