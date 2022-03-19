Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Demands Inquiry into Naidu's Role in Pegasus Controversy

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath took potshots at the TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over claims that the former TDP government had purchased Pegasus spyware from an Israeli tech company. Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had disclosed in the state assembly that the state police were approached to purchase the spyware but she rejected the offer. She also claimed that AP government "had it during Chandrababu (Naidu)'s time".

Termin the TDP leader as an event manager for state politics, the YSRCP legislator said that Chandrababu Naidu wanted power by hook or crook. He also spoke about TDP leader’s past and how he bit the hands that fed him.

Anakapalle MLA demanded an inquiry into the allegations against Chandrababu Naidu regarding the purchase and usage of surveillance software. He said using software, which is detrimental to national security, to listen in to people’s conversations and keeping a watch over them is an unforgivable crime. Gudivada Amarnath said the opposition TDP’s disruption of assembly proceedings over Jangareddygudem death was a smokescreen to hide the Pegasus issue.

Also Read: YSRCP MLA Abbaya Chowdhary Targets Former Chief Minister Naidu Over Pegasus Issue