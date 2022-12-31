Narsipatnam (Anakapalli dist): Helping those in need of support has become a habit for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whenever he visits different places. There have been several instances when he came forward to help the poor people waiting alongside the roads, with the hope that he would see them. The same had happened during his visit to Narsipatnam on Friday where he had shown his compassion towards the ill and suffering families by instantly instructing the District Collector Ravi Pattanshetti to take steps and provide help to them. In all 13 patients sought help, which was granted by the Chief Minister.

During his visit to the district here on Friday, he got down from the convoy, heard the plight of the family members, and instructed the Collector to sanction Rs 1 lakh for their treatment. P Prasad of Kothapatnam Village sought help for his psoriasis treatment. D Amartya Ram of Natavaram mandal told the Chief Minister that he was suffering from PR syndrome disease since his birth and sought help

The Chief Minister instructed the Collector to provide immediate financial assistance and better medical treatment. He also assured the parents of M Rohith of Gobburu village of all help for his brain-related disease.

Following his directions, the Collector has handed over Rs 1 lakh to the ill and suffering families. The family members were very happy with the quick response of the Chief Minister.

Others who sought Chief Minister's help include P Rishant Baby Vivek suffering from cyclic cell anemia, B Venkata Durga Nikhita (Hypothyroidism), Ch Siva Parvati Yamini (bilateral genu Verum), Ch Akanksha (global development delay), G Niraj (bone marrow), N Raja Babu (blandness), A Yesu Babu (blood cancer), N Subbalakshmi (kidney related), P Parimala (Orthostatic)and G Jasmitha( Thalassemia).

