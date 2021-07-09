Amma Vodi: Orders Issued For Laptops For 9th and 10th Class Students

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued orders to distribute laptops under the Amma Vodi scheme to students studying in 9th and 10th classes in government schools in the state. Laptops will be offered with a dual core processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard disk, 14-inch screen, Windows 10 (STF Microsoft), Open Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) configurations, and a three-year warranty.

Amma Vodi schemes offers these to students who want laptops instead of financial aid. Any maintenance issues with the laptops should be resolved by the company within a week of the complaint being filed, the order read. Complaints should be lodged at the village and ward secretariats.

On the first of July the State cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken several key decisions, which included approving the new Information Technology (IT) policy for 2021-24 and the education sector in the State. The Cabinet approved the scheme to provide laptops for students studying between classes 9-12 who chose laptops in lieu of cash under the Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena schemes.

Around 8,21,655 students between 9-12 classes and 1,10,779 beneficiaries of Vasati Deevena have opted for a laptop instead of cash incentive. The government will provide branded laptops like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer at a lower cost than in the market.

Also Read: AP Cabinet: Laptops For Classes 9-12 Students Under Amma Vodi