Amit Shah Visits Srisailam Mallanna Swamy Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited Srisailam Mallanna Swamy temple. He performed special pujas at the temple. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad as part of his visit. From there, he reached Sunnipenta in a special helicopter. Amit Shah was given a warm welcome by AP Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MP Brahmanandareddy, MLA Shilpa Chakrapanireddy, Collector, and officials.

From there, Amit Shah reached Srisailam by road and sought the blessings of the Lord. Amit Shah had his lunch at Bhramaramba Guest House. Amit Shah will leave Hyderabad for Delhi at 3.50 pm.

