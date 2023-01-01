Amit Shah To Visit Kurnool On January 8

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on the 8th of January.

BJP Kurnool district President P Ramaswamy confirmed the same to Sakshi. He said that the Home Minister would be visiting the district as part of the Parliament Pravas Yojana programme. Amit Shah will be visiting Kurnool and Hindupur constituency as part of his trip to the State of AP. Ramaswamy said that he would be visiting the house of a BJP worker in Kurnool town and after that Amit Shah will address a public meeting.

The BJP as part of its election strategy has come out with Parliament Pravas Yojana. As part of this initiative, the BJP has decided to send Union Ministers to all the parliamentary constituencies to create awareness of Central govt schemes and also strengthen the party at the booth level across all parliament constituencies in the States across India.

Union Ministers will be assigned to a constituency each as a ‘Pravas Minister’ under Parliament Pravas Yojana. In Telangana, 17 parliamentary constituencies have been divided into four clusters with a Union Minister made as the cluster in charge.

According to D Pradeep Kumar, BJP State general secretary, initially, the campaign will be held once in two months, and then will be conducted once in two weeks.

