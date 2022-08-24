Amit Shah-NTR May Have Discussed Topics Beyond Cinema, Says GVL

Guntupalli Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, Rajya Sabha MP said that everyone is discussing Amit Shah and Jr NTR's meeting. He further stated that Amit Shah might have not only discussed cinemas but discussion might be beyond films. However, he said that either Amit Shah or Jr NTR should speak about what they have discussed. He also said that Bharatiya Janata Party is a very big party. Rumours are doing the rounds that Amit Shah met JR NTR to discuss his political entry.

It is all known knowledge that Union Home Minister Amit Shah met actor Junior NTR on Sunday, August 21 in Hyderabad. BJP leaders said that Amit Shah was impressed with Jr NTR’s performance in the movie RRR. Jr NTR got international recognition with his performance as Komaram Bheem in the movie RRR which was directed by SS Rajamouli.