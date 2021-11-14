Amit Shah, AP CM YS Jagan Offer Prayers At Tirumala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered prayers at Tirumala on Saturday evening. Amit Shah and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have been received by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and other temple priests.

Union home minister Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Saturday, where he will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting that is going to be conducted at Tirupati on Sunday.