Ambedkar Strived To Bring Marginalised Section Into Mainstream

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He hailed him as a philosopher, who paved the way for the development of Navbharata and equality for all mankind.

On Wednesday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan shared his thoughts via a tweet.

The Chief Minister opined that Ambedkar was a great man who provided the best and strongest constitution for Indian society.

"Baba Saheb was a philosopher who paved the way for the development of Navbharata and a common man who worked for equality for all. He was the one who provided the best and strongest constitution to the Indian society. Tomorrow is the Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar. On the occasion of BR Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay my heartfelt tributes. #AmbedkarJayanti," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid tributes on the occasion. Have a look at his tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 14th) paid tribute to Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। समाज के वंचित वर्गों को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए किया गया उनका संघर्ष हर पीढ़ी के लिए एक मिसाल बना रहेगा।

I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti.

The following quote is an English translation of the Prime Minister's wishes on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanthi. "I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on AmbedkarJayanti. His struggle to bring the marginalized sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Telangana IT Minister KTR also tweeted on the occasion and paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar. He also offered flowers to Dr. Ambedkar's picture frame.

Salutations to a great son of India who put equality at the core of democracy, promoted inclusiveness in society & opposed the tyranny of majority



Tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Ji on his birth anniversary🙏



Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’ This year marks the 130th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated as a public holiday across India since 2015. Ambedkar led a crusade for the upliftment and empowerment of Dalits in the country. BR Ambedkar was conferred the country’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1990.