Ambedkar Jayanthi: AP CM YS Jagan Pays Rich Tributes to Architect of Indian Constitution

As the nation remembers the architect of Indian Constitution Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to the Bharat Ratna and Dalit icon. Calling BR Ambedkar as the “beacon of hope” for the persecuted people, YS Jagan tweeted his thoughts on Ambedkar Jayanthi

“Baba Saheb is the embodiment of the Constitution. He is a beacon of hope for the oppressed people. There is no death to his feelings. Paying tributes to the great man and the great power, who has consistently led Indian society for more than 100 years, on his birth anniversary.”, the chief minister tweeted.

రాజ్యాంగానికి ప్రతి రూపం బాబా సాహెబ్. అణగారిన వర్గాలకు ఆశాదీపం ఆయన. ఆయన భావాలకు మరణం లేదు. 100 ఏళ్ళకు పైగా భారత సమాజాన్ని నిరంతరం నడిపిస్తున్న ఆ మహానుభావుడికి, ఆ మహాశక్తికి, ఆయన జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళులు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 14, 2022

Dr Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in Mhow (now officially known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar) in Madhya Pradesh. He fought against the social evils like untouchability, caste discrimination and oppression. April 14 is marked as Ambedkar Jayanti to honour his contribution to the constitution of India. Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government on Wednesday announced that this year onwards Ambedkar Jayanthi will be observed as ‘Equality Day’ in the state.

