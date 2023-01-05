Ambati Rambabu Flays Chandrababu Naidu Over Kuppam Tour

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu flayed the TDP Chief and that out of frustration Chandrababu Naidu was behaving like a madman.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said, wherever Chandrababu went there was death and that he was holding meetings wherever possible and mobilizing people for this. It is our duty to ensure the safety of the public and hence these restrictions on road shows. These are all tactics and dramas by Chandrababu to divert people’s attention, after the Kuppam's tour failed, he alleged.

Speaking further he said that everyone knew why GO No 1 was necessitated and the reason behind enforcing it. What is Chandrababu doing to quench his thirst for power Ambati asked. Eight people died in the Kandukur incident and three more people died in Guntur. They (TDP) are unable to make proper arrangements and conduct meetings wherever possible, Ambati Rambabu said.

నిన్న కందుకూరులో 8 మంది మృతి

నేడు గుంటూరులో ఇప్పటికి 3 మృతి

ఇదేమి ఖర్మ ఈ రాష్ట్రానికి ! — Ambati Rambabu (@AmbatiRambabu) January 1, 2023

