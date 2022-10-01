Ambati Flays TDP

Describing the Gadapa Gadapa ku Mana Prabhutvam’ (governance at doorstep) programme as a revolutionary step, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu flayed TDP and its friendly media for the false propaganda on Polavaram while calling the Amaravati Padayatra a futile exercise.

Addressing media persons at the Party Central Office here on Saturday, Rambabu said Gadapa Gadapaku programme is a mass contact programme taking governance to the door step of the people and faulted Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media for the slanderous propaganda on Polavaram.

Castigating the TDP leadership for misleading people on the development of the state and the welfare programmes of the Government, he came down heavily on the yellow media which toed TDP line and provided false coverage of the recent stake-holders meeting conducted by Centre on Polavaram Project.

“There is no truth in the yellow media reports that the stake-holder states Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana have sought a joint survey in the meeting held by the Centre on Polavaram project,” he said.

The Central Water Commission cleared the project between 2009 and 2011 after a careful study of all aspects, he said, adding that the recent meeting on Polavaram project was held on the instructions of the Supreme court. “The Centre made it clear that there is no need for a joint survey now,” he said.

People have clearly understood the games of the TDP and its supporting media, he said. “As our party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, we will win all the 175 seats and TDP is bound to lose even in Kuppam,” he observed.

He described the Amaravati Padayatra as a futile exercise of the affluent class supporting the TDP.