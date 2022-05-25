Ambati Condemns Attacks On Ministers, MLAs Of Konaseema

Ambati Rambabu, Minister for Irrigation, Andhra Pradesh condemned the attack on the ministers and MLAs of Konaseema. He further stated that they are not going to spare the anti-social elements who are behind the attack. He also said that they are not going to leave anyone who is trying to create unrest in the state and trying to disturb the peace in the state by creating communal disturbances. The government of Andhra Pradesh is going to take stringent action against those who are responsible for creating chaos in the state and such people can't escape from the law.

Violence broke out on Tuesday in Amalapuram of Konaseema district after many raised their objection to the government's proposal to name the newly formed district after Dr. BR Ambedkar. Some of the protestors set ablaze the house of Transport Minister P Viswaroop and legislator Satish Kumar. Over 20 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and Section 144 prohibitory orders were imposed in Amalapuram.

