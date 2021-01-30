Ambati's Golden Advice To Pawan: Don't Wait For Chiranjeevi, Be Content With Janasainiks

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu made satirical comments on Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan. He said that it is just waste of time to wait for his brother Megastar Chiranjeevi's political re-entry. He further told Pawan Kalyan to go along with his party leaders. Here is the tweet made by Ambati.

అన్నయ్య వస్తాడు అని

ఎదురుచూసి మోసపోకుమా !

తమ్ముళ్ల తో సర్దుకుని

తమ్ముళ్ల తో సర్దుకుని

సాగిపో సుమా !! — Ambati Rambabu

In another tweet, Ambati questioned how can Kapus get to a position to question others. He also tweeted about how Chandrababu Naidu tortured Mudragada. Here is the tweet.

ముద్రగడని చంద్రబాబు

చిత్రహింసలకు గురి చేసినప్పుడు

అన్నయ్య చిరంజీవి సింహం లా గర్జించాడు! తమ్ముడు తటపటాయించాడు

కాపులను శాసించే స్థాయికి

ఎలా తీసుకువెళ్తారు సార్ ! — Ambati Rambabu

Rumours are doing the rounds that Chiranjeevi is going to make a political re-entry soon. But sources say that Megastar is not interested to enter politics again. BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that Chiranjeevi would extend his support to Jana Sena-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh. To a question that whether BJP is ready to work with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena if Chiranjeevi joins the latter's party. Somu replied that Chiranjeevi told noone that he would join any party but he will extend his support towards the Jana Sena - BJP alliance.