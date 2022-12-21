Amazon To Set Up IT-based Facility At Visakhapatnam in 2023

Visakhapatnam: World's largest online retailer Amazon will set up a facility in Visakhapatnam in 2023. The facility will be a system software development and IT-based service center.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Visakhapatnam on its Twitter handle made the announcement on December 15 that Amazon will open a facility at Visakhapatnam with an initial investment of Rs. 55.65 lakhs and provide approximately 120 jobs. The targeted increase in software export is likely to increase to Rs. 184.12 crores in the next three years.

Information technology giant Infosys has officially announced that the company will foray into four tier-II cities, including Visakhapatnam in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Minister Gudivada Amarnath stated that Infosys had initially come forward to set up a unit with a capacity of about 1,000 seats. They plan to expand it from the current 1,000 seats to 3,000 more in the near future, he said.

The Minister said that Visakhapatnam has all the potential to grow as an IT capital and hoped that with the arrival of Infosys, many IT Giants would come and establish companies here. He said that 25 percent of the IT professionals working internationally are Telugus and the government will provide full support along with skilled human resources to those who set up units here.

The news was also shared by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on his Twitter handle.

Very happy to share that Amazon will be setting up a facility in Vizag in 2023. It will be an Amazon system software development and IT-based service centre. Though a small step initially, I am sure of its expansion as the IT Exports increase in the coming years. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 21, 2022

