Amazon Expresses May Set Up Centre of Excellence In Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATI: Amazon the American multinational technology and e-commerce company has expressed interest in setting up a Center of Excellence (COE), a data center in Andhra Pradesh. Industries, Commerce and Information Technology (IT) Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy held a videoconference with representatives of Amazon on Thursday. The minister said the State government has invited Amazon to participate in the technical aspects used in various public schemes implemented in the State.

The Minister also requested that the Amazon campus be set up in the state. Amazon's proposals regarding technology-based services would be considered by the government terms. Amazon representatives including Country Head Ajay Kaul and Business Head Vijaya Shakuna were briefed by State IT Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi on various IT programs being implemented in the state.

