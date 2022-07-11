Amarnath Yatra Updates| Jammu and Kashmir: About 38 pilgrims from the state of Andhra Pradesh reported missing in the Amarnath cloudburst and flash floods four days ago, were traced and are safe, the state government said here on Monday. However, two women from Rajamahendravaram were still missing.

Out of the 20 people who went on the Amarnath Yatra from the East Godavari district, the whereabouts of two women were yet to be known. Collector Madhavilatha said that the women from Rajahmahendravaram were identified as Kotha Parvathi, and Munishetti Sudha. Due to the lack of charging in phones and poor communication system, it was becoming difficult to locate them. IAS officer A. Babu said that all efforts are being made to locate them.

While 20 of the pilgrims reached the state safely on Sunday, AP Bhavan officials said that arrangements have been made for another 18 pilgrims to reach Vijayawada from Chandigarh by train on Monday morning.

As per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's orders, AP Bhavan's top officials are coordinating with the Command Control Room of the Amarnath Temple Board in Srinagar and monitoring the relief measures. Steps have been taken to ensure that all AP pilgrims reach the State safely.

The AP Bhavan officials in New Delhi were making arrangements to bring back the pilgrims safely to their respective destinations, the official added.

Around 867 people from the state have registered to participate in Amarnath Yatra from the 4th to the 7th of this month. According to data provided by government sources, of the 20-member team that went to Amarnath from Rajamahendravaram, only two women remained untraced.

"Their husbands returned to Srinagar but the women were still missing. They may have been injured or reached some other place. We are conducting the search operation to trace them," a senior official involved with the rescue mission told PTI.

The state government dispatched AP Bhavan additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik to Srinagar to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure the safety of AP pilgrims.

The AP government has also opened a dedicated helpline number 1902 to extend required help to pilgrims from the state. Helplines were also set up in the AP Bhavan in New Delhi for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives

AP Government Helpline numbers

1902 at Velagapudi secretariat

011-23384016 at AP Bhavan in Delhi

