Amarnath Tragedy: Six Pilgrims From AP Reported Missing 

At least Six pilgrims, including two women, from Andhra Pradesh were reported missing in the cloudburst and flash flood near the Amarnath cave in Kashmir, the state government informed.

The six pilgrims belonged to different towns in the state and remained untraced after the tragedy near the holy cave. The untraced were identified as Vinod Ashok (Vijayawada), Gunishetty Sudha and Parvathi ( Rajamahendravaram), B. Madhu (Tirupati), Meduru Jhansi Laxmi ( Guntur), Vanapally nagendra Kumar (Vizianagaram).

The state government dispatched AP Bhavan additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik to Srinagar to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure safety of AP pilgrims.

The AP government also opened a dedicated helpline number 1902 to extend needed help to pilgrims from the state. Helplines were also set up in the AP Bhavan in New Delhi for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives.

