Amarnath Flays Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is a package star and has been pledging the Kapu community interests to TDP, Minister G Amarnath has said.

Speaking to media here on Friday, the Minister for Industries and Commerce strongly objected to Pawan Kalyan's remarks against the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

The Jana Sena leader has been behaving as if he has the patent to speak on behalf of Kapu community while he is trying to pledge its interests to Chandrababu Naidu who abused Vangaveeti Ranga family.

He faulted Pawan Kalyan for not criticizing the TDP chief who cheated every section of the society during his five year rule. Instead of consoling the families of people who died in stampedes during the TDP rallies, Pawan Kalyan has unabashedly consoled Naidu who was solely responsible for their deaths, he said.

Pawan Kalyan may be a hero in movies but he is acting like a villain in politics, he said, observing that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain a permanent hero in politics.

YSRCP, under the leadership of the Chief Minster, will win the next elections hands down and no one can stop its victory.

Kapus are aware that Pawan Kalyan has sold out to TDP for a package and he is misleading them and they won’t believe him, he said.

