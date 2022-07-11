Amarnath Cloudburst: CM YS Jagan Directs Officials to Bring Back Bodies from Jammu and Kashmir

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed grief over the demise of two women Sudha and Parvathi, who hail from AP, in the cloudburst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath on the evening of July 8. He directed the officials to ensure the bodies are sent to their native places so their families could conduct their funeral.

Officials on Monday confirmed that two women pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh who were reported missing in the cloudburst and flash floods near Amarnath cave in South Kashmir had died. Some 20 people from the East Godavari district went on the Amarnath Yatra. East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha said that the deceased women from Rajahmundry were identified as Kotha Parvathi and Munishetti Sudha.

While Nellore district Collector Chakradhar Babu said that a toll-free number 1902 was set up to provide information about the missing Amarnath pilgrims.