Amaravati Ring Road Case: AP CID Grills Ex-TDP Minister Narayana

Nov 18, 2022, 17:07 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths are grilling TDP leader and Ex- Minister P Narayana at his residence in Hyderabad in connection with  alleged irregularities in the capital city master plan and change of Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment. Earlier, the CID officials had already issued notices to Narayana under CrPC 160 to appear before the investigating officer to record his statements. 

Following a complaint from YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the CID had registered a case against the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Nayudu, minister Narayana and others accusing them of causing wrongful loss to farmers and pecuniary benefit to others by changing the alignment of the IRR.

