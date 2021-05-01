Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi To Protect Babu's Benami Assets: Botsa

Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana flayed opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for misleading the public in the name of the Save Amaravati movement, while the public across the country is fighting against COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the minister said that it is irresponsible for the opposition to celebrate 500 days of the Save Amaravati campaign in a zoom meeting, while the State government is putting efforts into controlling the pandemic. He questioned Naidu for what ‘Parirakshana Samithi’ is for and stated that the committee is only to safeguard Chandrababu and his Benami assets in the Amaravati region. He said that a fight should be for society but not for a single caste.

The Minister said that the government has enacted legislation with the main objective of developing all three regions across the State fulfilling the needs of five crore people. In this context, Kurnool was chosen as Judicial capital, Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, and Amravati as a Legislative capital, which was indeed approved by the people and the results of local body polls are the proof.

He said that Telugu Desam leaders are unleashing a venomous tirade against the government only to show their existence and create uncertainty across the State. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu was confined to the zoom app by staying in Hyderabad, once again leaving people amidst the Covid crisis. The government had increased the compensation given to Amaravati farmers and providing pensions every month on time, said the minister, and clarified that the development of the Amaravati region was halted only because of TDP leaders who approached Courts and brought stays.

Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the government is taking effective measures in controlling the Covid and also focussed to vaccinate those over 18 years of age. In the past, 5,000 tests were done daily, but as of date over 70,000 Covid tests are being done on a daily basis. He said that certain steps were taken to send Covid Test Report through a message within 24 hours from collecting the sample. Measures were also taken on controlling the black market of Remedisiver, and ensuring that there is no shortage of Oxygen. Unlike Chandrababu, people across the State were not in a mood for celebrations in these hard situations, he added.