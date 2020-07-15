AMARAVATI: Two persons were arrested in connection with the Amaravati capital land scam that allegedly took place during the previous TDP government. Gummadi Suresh hailing from Vijayawada was arrested on charges of illegally buying assigned lands cultivated by Dalits.

Police have also arrested Tulluru retired tahsildar Sudhir Babu, who is facing charges of fabricating land records. Sudhir Babu was known to have moved closely with ex-chief minister Chandrababu Naidu during the previous TDP government. He is accused of manipulating the land records in connivance with some TDP leaders.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the YSRCP government to probe the irregularities in Amaravati land scam has arrested deputy collector Madhuri for allegedly registering government land in the name of private persons.