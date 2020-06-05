AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing into irregularities in Amaravati land scam case has intensified its investigation. Sleuths of the SIT have started enquiring with the deputy collector, who has worked as an in-charge of land pooling during the Telugu Desam Party regime.

SIT officials have arrested Deputy Collector Madhuri and sent her to police remand. The SIT found out that around 150 acres of land have been illegally registered in the Amaravati region.

Along with the deputy collector, the SIT officials may also take custody of revenue and other management staff if required for the investigation. As a part of their investigation, SIT officials found that TDP leaders had bribed few corrupted officials who have forcibly collected the land from villagers in Amaravati region.

The SIT team has identified the TDP men who have resorted to illegal registration of public lands and ponds. SIT has collected evidence over the illegal registration of forest lands during TDP ruling in AP.

SIT officials have also focused on the role of revenue and staff management in this land scam case.

Investigations revealed that TDP leaders did not leave even a single cent of village secretariat lands in the proposed capital region during

Chandrababu Naidu's period. It is also probing into the role of the corrupt officials who helped TDP men in Amaravati land scam case.