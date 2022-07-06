Amalapuram Riots: AP High Court Junks Bail Plea of Accused TDP Leader A Venkata Ramarao

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to TDP leader Arigela Venkata Rama Rao whose name was figured in the case related to violence that broke out in Amalapuram after the state government came up with a proposal to rename Konaseema district after Dr. BR Ambedkar on May 24 this year.

The TDP leader Rama Rao filed four separate petitions before the court seeking anticipatory bail. The advocate representing Rama Rao said that the petitioner was innocent and had nothing to do with the riots. He also said the police foisted the case against the petitioner out of political vendetta.

Additional Public Prosecutor Dushyanth Reddy, appearing on behalf of the police, said that Rama Rao had played a key role in the riots. He also told the court Rama Rao mobilised many people and incited violence while opposing the renaming of the Konaseema district.

Dushyanth Reddy also said the prosecution is establishing Rama Rao’s role in the Amalapuram riots based on the statements given by the injured persons and other persons who were arrested in connection with the arson. He also mentioned that there is a need to take the petitioner into custody for further investigation.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Subba Reddy observed that there is a need to remand the petitioner into police custody for a fair investigation into the trial and dismissed all the petitions of Rama Rao.