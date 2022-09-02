EAST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup suffered a mild stroke on Friday afternoon and had to be hospitalised. The Minister was attending several programmes organized in Amalapuram on the occasion of late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 13th death anniversary. He complained of slight discomfort in his hand during the programme.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram for treatment. After conducting several tests doctors treating him stated that his health condition was stable as of now. The Minister would be taken to Hyderabad for further tests and treatment, Rajamahendravaram YSRCP MP Margani Bharat said.

Also Read:Unseen Pictures of Dr YSR With Family