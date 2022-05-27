KONASEEMA: Nineteen persons were arrested in connection with the riots and arson in Amalapuram in Konaseema district over the proposal in renaming the district after Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Based on the CCTV footage, video clippings, call data, Whatsapp group messages and social media posts, the police identified more than 70 people. Based on the evidence the police first arrested 19 people and took them into custody.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Superintendent of police Subba Reddy, said that 18 of those arrested belonged to the TDP, Jana Sena Party, and the BJP. Investigation teams have identified nearly 5,000 persons who participated in the agitation of whom 450 were taken into custody for questioning.

Of the 19 accused arrested by the police on Thursday, 18 were from Jana Sena, TDP and BJP. TDP activists Dunnala Tataji ,Dhanunjaya Dilip, Allabilli Suryanarayanamurthy, Jana Sena Party activists Anyam Durga Saikumar, Kalvakolanu Satyanarayanamurthy, Kursala Suresh Naidu, Narkedimilli Krishnakishore, Addala Naga Sriranga Ganesh, Chittoori Prasad, Vitthanala Sivanaga Manikantha, Erransetti Balaji, Prabhakar, Palivela Shekhar, Nedunuri Venkatesh, Nadavapalli Bhavani Sivashankar, Kanchipally Venkateswara Rao, BJP activists Sathireddy Satish, Erramsetti Saibabu and one Vasansetty Ramu who had no affiliations to any party were arrested. Of these, 12 are from Amalapuram town, three from Amalapuram rural mandal, and two from P. Gannavaram while one person was from and the other was from Ainavilli.

Seven cases were registered and a force of over 2,000 personnel was deployed under the supervision of two Additional Directors General of Police. Law and order in the town have been normalized, however, the police continue to keep vigil to prevent any untoward incident. Six senior police officers including Guntur SP Vishal Gunni and Krishna district SP Siddharth Kousal were deployed in the town to keep the situation under control.

The move to rename the newly-formed district triggered arson in Amalapuram on Tuesday evening, with the protestors opposed to the name change and had also set the houses of State Minister P Viswarupu and a ruling YSR Congress MLA P Satish on fire. Some buses were also set ablaze in the town while over 20 police personnel, including senior officers, were injured in stone-pelting by the mob. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C were clamped in the town to quell the mobs and restore order.

