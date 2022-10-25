AMARAVATI: The government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday issued orders for the formation of Chintoor- a new Revenue Division in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Chintoor revenue division would be formed along with four mandals of Yetipaka, Chintoor, Kunavaram, and Vara Ramachandrapuram.

It may be recollected that in July Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that a new Revenue Division, headquartered at Chintoor, would be created with four tribal in the district during an interaction with Godavari flood victims.

The new revenue division consists of 372 villages including 237 Scheduled villages in the 63 Gram Panchayats. The four Mandals of Khammam district in the united Andhra Pradesh were merged with the erstwhile East Godavari district as they fall in the Polavaram project submergence area.

