Allow APGENCO To Generate Power At Srisailam: AP Govt To KRMB

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) seeking permission to generate power at the Srisailam powerhouse as there was heavy inflow of floodwaters there. APGENCO in its letter to the KRMB spoke about the water situation at Srisailam and requested to utilise floodwater for hydel power generation.

The project CE wrote a letter saying that the inflow of 150 TMCs would reach the Srisailam project in three to four days. The Srisailam project needs another 99 TMCs to fill. According to the project operational protocols, the Srisailam project should generate surplus water and release it to the bottom when there is more flooding. Section 85 (7) of the 11th Schedule to the AP Reorganisation Act provides that the onus is on the two States to avoid the threat of flooding. As there is going to be excess flood water within three days at Srisailam, the KRMB should allow AP to utilise it for power generation, or else precious water will go waste, it mentioned in its letter.

The water level in Srisailam dam stood at 863.40 feet against the FRL of 885 feet at 2 pm on Sunday with inflows of 4,05,724 cusecs and outflows of 36,059 cusecs.

According to a release from the Central Water Commission (CWC), all the reservoirs on the Krishna river, including Almatti, Narayanpur and Jurala and Tungabhadra dam on Tungabhadra are full and with excess floodwater has resulted in more than 4 lakh cusecs of inflows into Srisailam reservoir.

Also Read:AP Weather Report: IMD Forecasts More Rains In These Andhra Districts