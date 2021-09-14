Allot 50 Percent Beds For Aarogyasri Patients Under Health Hubs, YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation and vaccination and directed the officials to ensure that fifty percent beds should be allotted to Aarogyasri patients in hospitals being set up under health hubs.

During a review meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the charges paid under Aarogyasri are better as compared to the charges paid by health insurance companies and added that the hospitals which allot more beds to Aarogyasri patients should be given priority in health hubs. He said there will be one member from the government in the hospital boards in Health hubs. He said the intention of doctors to serve in the home state will be fulfilled through health hubs and added that the constant availability of doctors should be made as a criterion for the selection of hospitals for health hubs. He directed the officials to focus on setting up hospitals for organ transplantation in health hubs. He said priority should be given to hospitals that run on a nonprofit basis and added that people should not go to other states for medical treatment in the future.

The Chief Minister has given nod to appoint special officers in hospitals (From CHCs to Teaching Hospitals) for maintenance of hospitals and they would be held responsible for Building Services, Facility Management Services, and Biomedical Waste Management Services. He directed the officials to focus on the designs of newly constructed hospitals and teaching hospitals to ensure they are in line with the best maintenance practices. He said bed management, bathroom maintenance, hygiene, food quality, and reception services are very important in the hospitals and added that medical services in government hospitals will be on par with corporate hospitals with adequate doctors and such services. He said there should be strong monitoring of the maintenance of hospitals. He said the services should not be interrupted due to the absence of staff and instructed the officials to take action on staff who are on leave beyond stipulated days.

The Officials briefed the Chief Minister on details regarding the Family Doctor Concept. Policies were made to ensure medical services at least two times a month in each village secretariat through 104 services. They said Family Doctors concept will be implemented in 258 mandals from November 15 and will be extended across the state on January 26, 2022. The Chief Minister directed the officials to use 104 services accordingly keeping in view the population as well and added to prepare SOPs and policies for Village Clinics. He instructed the officials to ensure the availability of two doctors in each PHC so that one can be available in PHC while the others can provide services through 104 services under the Family Doctor concept and added to complete the construction of new PHCs soon.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 14,652 active cases across the state and recovery rate is 98.60 percent and positivity rate is 2.23 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 10,541 secretariats and 2,699 patients are being treated in hospitals, 854 people are in COVID Care Centers. They said 91.66 percent of COVID patients in network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 71.04 percent of them in private hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and the fever survey was completed 21 times.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works are completed in 108 hospitals. They said the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals that have beds more than 50 and they will be completed by October.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 3,50,39,318 people were administered vaccine of which 1,33,30,206 received single dose while 1,08,54,556 have been administered with two doses.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, 104 call center in charge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC, and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Industries Director J V N Subramaniam and other officials were present.

