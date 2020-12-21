AMARAVATI: The ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana’, a land resurvey across the State of Andhra Pradesh for giving permanent land rights to ensure dispute-free land holdings was launched on Monday by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.The digitisation of land records will eliminate any scope of manipulation which has become a significant menace after the bifurcation of the state.

The first survey stone was laid at Takkellapadu village of Jaggayyapeta mandal in Krishna district, as part of the pilot programme.

