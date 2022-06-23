AMARAVATI: Film goers in the State can now purchase movie tickets online at fixed and affordable prices through a new portal called 'Your Screens' which will be launched by the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television & Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTTDC) shortly. The initiative will curb the black-marketing of tickets, and make them more affordable for the general public.

In a press release the Managing Director, AP Film Development Corporation T Vijay Kumar Reddy said the audience can book movie tickets at the standard price through the portal with a service charge of only Rs 1.95 per ticket.

The revenue generated from the online sale of tickets will be credited into the bank accounts of theatres the same day.

The theatres could still sell 50% of the tickets through service providers as per the existing agreements.

Once the government portal was ready, tickets would be available at rates exclusive of Rs 20 to Rs 25 being charged over and above the actual prices on other booking portals.

Through the new system, tickets would be sold at a nominal additional amount of Rs. 1.95 towards the service charge.

The online ticket was being introduced by the AP government after detailed discussions were held with the exhibitors, distributors, producers, service providers, and the representatives of film industry associations in September last year.

As per the MoU between the APFDC and film exhibitors, the daily collections through online sale of tickets would be remitted to the exhibitors on a daily basis.

This would help find out how many tickets were sold at what price, how much GST was collected, and other details, so as to check tax evasion.

Agreements with private service providers that existed as of December 17, 2021, have been already extended.

Cinegoers are free to book film tickets online on whatever online portal they prefer, however, if they do so on s ‘Your Screens’ portal they would get tickets at lower rates.

