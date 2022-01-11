All You Need To Know About Jagananna Smart Townships MIG Layouts

Amaravati, Jan 11: Fulfilling the aspirations of Middle-Income Groups, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched residential plots for middle-class families under Jagananna Smart Townships besides the official website to book plots.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Andhra Pradesh government had already provided 31 lakh house pattas to the poor and started the phase-1 construction of 15.6 lakh houses.

Similarly to fulfill the dream of owning a house among middle-class families, the government brought the initiative of providing residential plots with clear titles at reasonable prices that are far less than the market rates.

He said that litigation-free sites with no legal implications will be provided to the applicants along with a developed layout with all basic infrastructure facilities.

He mentioned that all family members belonging to Andhra Pradesh with income upto Rs 18 lakh per annum are eligible to apply from three categories of plots 150 Sq.Yds, 200 Sq.Yds and 240 Sq.Yds.

The Chief Minister assured that the entire allotment will be done in a transparent way with a computerized lottery regardless of caste, religion, region, or political affiliation.

In the first phase, plots were made available at Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Rayachoti in Kadapa district, Kandukur in Prakasam district, Eluru in West Godavari district and Kavali in Nellore district.

Also, the initiative will be further taken to the constituency level by establishing at headquarters of each constituency.

The Chief Minister explained that all the eligible people can apply at migapdtcp. ap. gov. in, by paying 10 percent of the total price.

The first installment of 30 percent is to be paid in a month after the agreement, another 30 percent in six months and the remaining 30 percent can be paid at the time of registration.

Also, 10 percent of the layouts will be reserved for the government employees and a 20 percent rebate will be given.

Elaborating further details, he said that 50 percent of the layout area will be utilized for common needs in the colony like parks, playgrounds, schools, banks, and 60 ft wide BT roads, 40 ft wide CC roads, footpaths with colored tiles, and avenue plantations will be taken up.

For maintenance of the layouts a corpus fund will be established and handed over to the owners association.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal Urban Development Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Municipal and Urban Development Secretary MV Ramamanohara Rao, MIG Layout Special Officer Basant Kumar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

