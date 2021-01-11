All You Need To Know About Jagananna Amma Vodi Scheme 2020-21

Jagananna Amma Vodi a flagship programme is a part of the Navaratnalu mentioned in the YSRCP manifesto for improving literacy in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

It is the first-of-its-kind scheme in the country, which provides financial incentives to the mothers who want to send their children to school.

The scheme endeavours to provide financial assistance of RS 15,000 per annum to each mother or recognized guardian in the absence of a mother, below poverty line household, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region.

This incentive will enable the beneficiary to educate her child/children from Class I to XII (Intermediate Education) in all recognized Government, Private Aided and Private Unaided schools/ Jr. Colleges including Residential Schools/Colleges in the State from the Academic year 2020-2021.

Launched on January 9, 2020, Rs 6,349.63crore was transferred into the bank account of 42.33 lakh beneficiaries.

The second phase was launched on January 11, where 6,673 crore was deposited directly into the accounts of more than 45 lakh beneficiaries.

Amma Vodi has had a positive impact on the student admissions in government schools across the State. Compared to the 2018-19 academic year as per the statistics available with the School Education department, enrollment of students in government schools in the 2018-19 academic year was 37,20,988 and in the 2019-20 academic year that commenced in June, it increased to 38,18,927.

The amount is transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries in Direct Benefit Transfer mode for transparency.

Headmasters of the respective schools will be responsible for the enrolment of children and updating their particulars.

The list of eligible students can be downloaded from the Amma Vodi portal.It will also be displayed on the school and village or ward secretariat notice boards.

How to apply for Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme:

· You can either visit the nearest government office/village or ward secretariats to obtain the application form

· Click here to download the form

· Fill in the application form and make sure that all the details entered are correctly

· Affix the form with the passport size photo the child

· Attach all the relevant documents, Aadhaar etc.

· Submit the application form the nearest government office,ward/village secretariat

Eligibility for Jagananna Amma Vodi Scheme

· The family should have a white ration card

· The mother and the guardian of the child should belong to a below poverty line family

· The family should own either a valid Aadhaar Card or a Voter ID Card

· Any child who is studying between standard 1 to standard 12 and whose beneficiary is eligible to avail the scheme must be going to a government or in private aided and private unaided school’s/ Jr. colleges including residential schools /colleges in the state from the Academic year 2020-2021

· It is the responsibility of the mother or the guardian to ensure that their ward maintains a minimum of 75% attendance in school

· Drop outs cannot avail this scheme

· Both the parent and the children must be citizens of Andhra Pradesh

· The child will not be eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme if he/she decides to discontinue their studies or quit in the middle of the academic session

· Central and state government employees are not eligible to avail this scheme

Documents needed for Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme

· Aadhaar Card

· White Ration Card

· Proof of address

· School Name where the child is studying

· Bank account details of the mother or the guardian

· Passport size photo of the mother

· School’s identity card to confirm that the student studies in the said school

As part of the 2020-21 academic year YS Jagananna Amma Vodi will be implemented in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari,West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur,Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts as per the official website.

