All You Need To Know About Greenko's Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed the concrete pouring ceremony for the world's largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project on Gummitham Thanda in e Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

-5,230 MW largest integrated renewable energy storage project at Kurnool.

-RE storage capacity of 10,800 MWh per day, which can integrate 6 GW of wind and solar capacity.

-Project investment of over US$3.0 billion towards pumped storage, solar & wind capacity.

-15 million tonnes of CO2 avoided annually, equivalent to emissions from 3 million cars.

-The project is being implemented by Greenko Group.

-The 5,230 MW Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project will play a pivotal role in India attaining energy security and enable global energy transition.

-This is a first-of-its-kind single location energy storage project with wind and solar capacities.

-This project is being implemented with an investment of over US$3.0 billion comprising Pumped Storage (10,800 MWh of daily storage), Solar (3000 MW) and Wind (550 MW).

-The project also illustrates the exclusive opportunities Andhra Pradesh offers to businesses investing in green energy in support of India's decarbonization ambition.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group said: "It's a moment of great pride for Greenko that we have pioneered to deliver, ahead of global ambition of a 24/7 dispatchable renewable energy solution, for industrial decarbonization and energy transition.

This was achieved due to policy support at the national level and the visionary leadership of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is transforming Andhra Pradesh into a sustainable manufacturing hub. Given the State's favourable topography for PSPs; Andhra Pradesh is set to become the energy storage capital of India. This integrated solution is pivotal for the Nation to become energy independent and establishes it as a leader of decarbonized economies."

With this project, Greenko has pioneered the concept of storage contracts with central utilities and large industries. The project is scheduled to get commissioned by last quarter of 2023.

Greenko Group is the World's largest Renewable Energy Storage and leading Energy Transition & Decarbonization solutions company. With an installed Renewable Energy capacity of ~7.5 GW across Wind, Solar and Hydro capacities its has 10 GWs of projects under development. Greenko is building an intelligent, lowest cost "Energy Cloud Storage Platform" of 50 GWh capacity to be commissioned by 2025 and expand to 100 GWh by 2027 along with green hydrogen production systems of 10 GW capacity by 2030.

